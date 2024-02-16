India handed five-run penalty as Ashwin runs on danger area

Indian all-rounder R Ashwin is one of the shrewdest cricketers that the game has seen. The veteran off-spinner is thorough with the rules of the game and has the presence of mind to stay cool at the crunch as he demonstrated in the marquee clash with Pakistan in the last T20 World Cup when he left a wide ball with India needing two to win off the final ball. However, the Chennai player was at the receiving end on the second day of the ongoing third Test against England at Rajkot.

Ashwin was warned by West Indian umpire Joel Wilson for running on the middle of the pitch. The umpire also handed India five penalty runs. As a result England will start their innings at 5/0.

Ravindra Jadeja incurred the first and final warning on the first day of the Test for running on the danger area on the pitch.