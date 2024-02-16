Ranji Trophy: Andhra make steady progress against Kerala

Vizianagaram: Hosts Andhra reached 180/4 at tean on the opening day of their final Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match against Kerala here on Friday.

Opener K Revanth Reddy was dismissed for a duck by Basil Thampi after home captain Ricky Bhui opted to bat.



Debutant medium-pacer Akhil Scaria sent back Ashwin Hebbar for 28. K Maheep Kumar and Hebbar added 48 for the second wicket.

Off-spinner Vaisakh Chandran accounted for Maheep (81) and Hanuma Vihari (24) in the post-lunch session.

Bhui (36) and Karan Shinde (11) were at the crease.

Andhra have already booked their place in the quarterfinals, while Kerala have bowed out.

Sachin Baby is captaining Kerala in the absence of Sanju Samson who has been granted rest.

Brief scores: Andhra 180/4 in 62 overs (K Maheep Kumar 81; Vaisakh Chandran 2/63) vs Kerala.