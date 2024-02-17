Sachin Tendulkar visits bat manufacturing unit in Kashmir

Published: February 17, 2024 03:58 PM IST Updated: February 17, 2024 05:37 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar paid a visit to the bat manufacturing unit along with his wife and daughter. Photo: IANS

Srinagar: A cricket bat manufacturer in the Sangam area here was in for a pleasant surprise when Sachin Tendulkar and his family visited his manufacturing unit on Saturday.

Tendulkar, accompanied by wife Anjali and daughter Sara, stopped by at a unit at Charsoo on the Srinagar-Jammu highway and interacted with the workers there.

"We were busy making bats when a vehicle stopped at our gate. We were pleasantly surprised to find the Little Master and his family," Mohammad Shaheen Parray, owner of MJ Sports, said over the phone.

Parray said Tendulkar checked the quality of the bats made of Kashmir willow.

Sachin Tendulkar at a bat manufacturing unit at Charsoo, Awantipora, on Saturday. Photo: PTI

"He stroked a few bats and was quite pleased with the quality. Tendulkar said he had come to compare the Kashmir willow bats with those made of English willow.

"We requested him to lend his voice in support of the local bats," Parray said, adding the batting maestro promised to support the Kashmir willow bats.

Sachin Tendulkar at a bat manufacturing unit at Charsoo, Awantipora, on Saturday. Photo: PTI

Parray said Tendulkar spent an hour at the manufacturing unit and interacted with a small bunch of fans. 

