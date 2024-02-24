Jemimah Rodrigues praises Sajana on fantastic WPL debut

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 24, 2024 02:08 PM IST Updated: February 24, 2024 02:22 PM IST
Sajana, right, celebrates with teammate Amanjot Kaur after hitting the winning shot. Photo: PTI//Shailendra Bhojak

Kerala all-rounder S Sajana did the star turn on her debut as she smashed a last-ball six to script Mumbai Indians' thrilling four-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the inaugural match of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024.

Sajana walked out to bat, with five needed off the final ball at the Chinnasway Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday night. The 29-year-old stepped out and hoisted Alice Capsey for a big six to announce her arrival on the big stage.

Indian batter and Delhi Capitals player Jemimah Rodrigues took to social media platform X to praise Sajana on a fantastic debut. 

"The result was not what we hoped for but what a finish by Sajju the debutant! Comes from a humble background, lost almost everything in the Kerala floods, walks in when the team requires 1 ball 5 runs and hits an effortless six! What a story and more over what a player," wrote Jemimah.

Sajana, who hails from  Mananthavady in Wayanad, was picked up by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15 lakh in the WPL auction.

