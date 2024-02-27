Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton smashes fastest T20I hundred

PTI
Published: February 27, 2024 03:46 PM IST
Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton scored 92 runs in boundaries. Photo: X@ICC

Kirtipur (Nepal): Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton smashed the fastest century in Twenty20 International (T20I) history, achieving the feat off just 33 deliveries against Nepal in the opening match of the Tri-Nation series also featuring the Netherlands  here on Tuesday.

The middle-order batter bettered the record of Nepal's Kushal Malla by just one delivery. Malla had achieved the feat during the Hangzhou Asian Games last year when his side had posted a world-record total of 314/3 against Mongolia.

Loftie-Eaton played a knock of 101 off just 36 deliveries, which included 11 fours and eight sixes at an amazing strike rate of 280.55.

The left-handed batter scored 92 runs in boundaries. The 22-year-old has played 33 T20Is and 36 ODIs so far, with this being his maiden century across formats.

The visitors posted 206/4, with opener Malan Kruger remaining unbeaten on 59. In reply, Nepal were dismissed for 186 in the 19th over with Ruben Trumpelmann returning figures of 4/29. Dipendra Singh Airee (48) was Nepal's top-scorer.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN SPORTS