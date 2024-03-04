Huge blow for CSK as Conway all but ruled out of IPL 2024

Wellington: New Zealand opener Devon Conway is all but ruled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) as he will be sidelined for at least eight weeks due to the thumb injury he sustained during the T20I series against Australia last month.



The 32-year-old Conway will undergo surgery on his left thumb which got injured during the second T20I in Auckland on February 23. He missed the first Test which ended on Sunday and after further medical examination, he has been advised surgery.

"Devon Conway has a small fracture in the joint of his thumb. So he will undergo surgery this week and hopefully he will good in somewhere between an eight-week period," New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said in a media interaction.

Conway was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a base price of Rs 1 crore in the 2022 auction. The left-handed batter has amassed 924 runs in 23 matches in the IPL at an average of 46.12 with a strike rate of 141. 28.

"Following several scans and specialist advice, the decision was made to operate on Conway with a likely recovery period of at least eight weeks," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

The IPL is scheduled to start on March 22, with defending champion CSK taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The IPL schedule has been announced only for the first 21 matches. The fixtures for the remaining games will be announced in due course of time.