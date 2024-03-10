India reclaim top spot in ICC Test Team Rankings

Dubai: Following a 4-1 series win over England India reclaimed the top position in the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings, going past Australia.



India now have 122 rating points. Australia are second with 117 rating points, while England are in third place with 111 rating points.

India secured a massive victory by an innings and 64 runs in the fifth and final Test at Dharamsala on Saturday.

After losing the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs, India fought back in style to win the remaining four Tests against England. Wins at Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi, and now Dharamsala have helped the side overtake Australia and reclaim top position in the ICC Test Team Rankings.

India had slipped to second place in Test Team Rankings after a drawn 1-1 series with South Africa this January even as Australia swept three-Test series at home against Pakistan.

India will remain at the top regardless of the outcome of the second New Zealand-Australia Test in Christchurch. The ICC World Test Championship 2023 winners Australia currently lead the two-Test series 1-0 following their 172-run victory in Wellington.

After returning to top in Test rankings, India are now at the summit of rankings in all three formats. They have 121 rating points in ODI rankings, with Australia sitting a close second with 118 rating points. In the T20Is, India have 266 rating points, with England (256) in second place.