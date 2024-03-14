Grieving Harry Brook pulls out of IPL 2024

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals and England batter Harry Brook on Wednesday said he has pulled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) because he wants to be around his grieving family after the death of his grandmother.



Brook's grandmother died in February.

"I can confirm that I have made the very difficult decision not to play in the upcoming IPL," Brook said in a statement.

"I was so excited to be picked by Delhi Capitals and was so looking forward to joining up with everyone. Whilst I don't think I should need to share my personal reasons behind this decision, I know there will be many asking why. So I do want to share this.

"I lost my grandmother last month - she was a rock to me and I spent a huge amount of my childhood in her home; my attitude to life and love for cricket was shaped by her and my late grandfather," the 25-year-old wrote.

In his inaugural IPL season last year, Brook set the stage on fire with a 55-ball hundred against Kolkata Knight Riders only to end on an underwhelming note.

In all, he managed only 190 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 11 matches after the franchise paid Rs 13.25 crore to acquire his services.

Brook, who was signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 4 crore, had also pulled out of England's recent five-Test series in India from January to March after being part of the pre-tour training camp in the UAE.

He did not travel with the team to Hyderabad for the first Test.

Speaking about his grandmother, Brook said in the statement, "When at home, there would hardly be a day go by that didn't include seeing her. It makes me so happy that she was able to see me play cricket for England.

"I'm proud that she could collect some of the awards I have won over the last couple of years when I couldn't be there and I know she enjoyed doing that."

He added, "I made the decision to leave the India Test tour the night before we flew from Abu Dhabi to India because I was told for the first time that my grandmother was ill and didn't have long left," he added.

"Now that she has passed my family and I are grieving and I need to be around them. Over the last few years I have learned to prioritise my mental wellbeing and that of my family's, honestly nothing is more important to me than family.

"So whilst this may come as surprising to some, I know it's the right decision for me."

Brook's decision comes just 10 days before Capitals play their first match of the season -- against Punjab Kings on March 23 at Mullanpur.