Manorama Sports Star 2023: Sachin Baby defies age to scale new heights

In international cricket, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar holds numerous records to his name. Coincidently, another cricketer sharing his first name holds a prominent spot in India's first-class domestic cricket records in recent times. It is none other than Kerala's own Sachin Baby, who has been one of the most consistent performers in Indian domestic cricket over the past few years.



One of the six nominees for the Manorama Sports Star Award 2023, Sachin was born at Adimali in Idukki district in 1988, a year before Tendulkar made his international debut against Pakistan. His parents, ardent lovers of the game, named him after the child prodigy without knowing that the latter would become a legend one day.

Runs galore

In the recently concluded 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season, the left-hander finished second in the list of top run-getters. He amassed 830 runs from seven matches at an average of 83. He has also scored four centuries and as many fifties. Surprisingly, he had scored the same amount of runs in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season as well to finish fifth in the batting charts.

Sachin, who was among the runs in first-class and List A cricket last season, was rewarded for his consistent show with a call-up to the South Zone team for the Duleep Trophy. He was a key member of the South Zone side which emerged victorious in the zonal championship after a gap of 10 years.

Age is just a number

Age is truly just a number in Sachin's case. The 35-year-old was one of the oldest players to make his debut in the Duleep Trophy. While most of the cricketers would experience a slump in form in their thirties, forcing them to think of quitting the game, Sachin is currently at the peak of his career. No wonder he idolises Australian star batsman Michael Hussey, who made his Test debut at the age of 30!

A domestic stalwart

Sachin has been an integral part of the Kerala team since 2009. In 2013, he made it to the India 'A' squad. In the same year, he was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sachin was also part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad sides in the IPL.

As he continued to score heavily in domestic cricket, Sachin returned to the India 'A' squad in 2016. It was under his captaincy that Kerala entered the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy for the first time in history in 2018-19.