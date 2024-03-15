WPL Eliminator: RCB beat MI by 5 runs to enter maiden final

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore, riding on a fine all-round display from Australian Ellyse Perry, defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by five runs in the Eliminator here on Friday to set up a Women's Premier League title clash against Delhi Capitals.

Chasing a paltry total of 135/6, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai faltered in the chase, thanks to some incisive bowling by Perry (1/29) and Shreyanka Patil (2/16), and could manage just 130 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Perry's 66 off 50 balls was the cornerstone of RCB's total after their top order was blown away by a disciplined MI attack, reducing them to 24 for 3 inside the four overs of Powerplay. In reply, Mumbai could not get the required momentum, which was lost completely after Harmanpreet was dismissed for 33 in the 18th over.

Result

Royal Challengers Bangalore 135 for 6 in 20 overs (Ellyse Perry 66; Hayley Matthews 2/18, Nat Sciver-Brunt 2/18, Saika Ishaque 2/27) beat Mumbai Indians 130 for 6 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 23, Harmanpreet Kaur 33, Amelia Kerr 27 not out) by five runs.