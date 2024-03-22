IPL 2024 opener: Mustafizur shines as CSK restrict RCB to 173/6

Chennai: Mustafizur Rahman bagged four wickets as Chennai Super Kings restricted Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 173/6 in the opening match of IPL 2024 at the Chepauk Stadium here on Friday.

Anuj Rawat (48) and Dinesh Karthik (38) helped RCB to a respectable score from a difficult situation at 78/5.

Skipper Faf du Plessis scored a 23-ball 35 after winning the toss but was dismissed by Bangaldeshi left-arm pacer Rahman, who also dismissed Virat Kohli for 21.

Earlier, the toss was delayed by 10 minutes following a star-studded opening ceremony.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is leading the hosts. He was named CSK captain a day before the tournament opener, replacing the great Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who will continue to guide his successor in the field. Twenty-year-old uncapped batter Sameer Rizvi was handed his CSK debut.

Teams:

Royal Challengers: Bengaluru F du Plessis, V Kohli, RM Patidar, GJ Maxwell, C Green, KD Karthik, Anuj Rawat, KV Sharma, AS Joseph, MJ Dagar, Mohammed Siraj.

Chennai Super Kings: RD Gaikwad, R Ravindra, AM Rahane, DJ Mitchell, RA Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni, DL Chahar, M Theekshana, TU Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman