Chandigarh: Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant made 18 off 13 balls in his comeback match against Punjab Kings in the IPL here on Saturday.



The left-hander, who has been away from active cricket for close to 15 months following a car accident, walked in to bat at No. 4. Pant was lucky when Harshal Patel failed to pick a catch off Rahul Chahar's bowling.

Pant, who was on four then, smashed a couple of fours before falling to Harshal. He was caught by Jonny Bairstow.