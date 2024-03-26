Dhoni turns the clock back with diving catch | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 26, 2024 10:36 PM IST Updated: March 26, 2024 10:41 PM IST
Dhoni has been sharp behind the stumps and the catch to send back Shankar was another example of it. Screengrab

Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned the clock back as he pulled off a brilliant catch in Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) IPL 2024 match against Gujarat Titans at Chepauk on Tuesday.

The CSK wicketkeeper dived to his right to send back Vijay Shankar off the bowling of Daryl Mitchell much the to the delight of his teammates and the home crowd.

The 42-year-old Dhoni had handed over captaincy to opener Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the opening match of IPL 2024. Dhoni has been sharp behind the stumps and the catch to send back Shankar was another example of it.   

