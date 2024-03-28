IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against Rajasthan Royals

Jaipur: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL here on Thursday.

Royals won their opening match against Lucknow Super Giants while Delhi began their campaign with a loss to Punjab Kings.

The teams: Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (capt & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.