IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against Rajasthan Royals

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 28, 2024 07:12 PM IST
RR captain Sanju Samson. File photo: AFP/Arun Sankar

Jaipur: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL here on Thursday.

Royals won their opening match against Lucknow Super Giants while Delhi began their campaign with a loss to Punjab Kings.

The teams: Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (capt & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN SPORTS