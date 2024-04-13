Nepal's Airee smashes six sixes in an over, emulates Yuvraj, Pollard

Al Amerat: Nepal all-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee has become the third batter to hit six sixes in an over in men’s Twenty20 Internationals.



Airee achieved the feat by smashing six sixes in an over against Qatar in the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground here on Saturday.

Airee, who hit six sixes in the last over of Nepal’s innings against medium-pacer Kamran Khan, has now joined Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard to achieve the distinction.

Airee went from 28 off 15 balls before the start of the over to 64 from 21 balls and took Nepal to 210/7. Yuvraj smashed England seamer Stuart Broad for six sixes in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2007. Pollard joined him in the exclusive club in 2021 by hitting Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya for six sixes in Coolidge.

In men’s ODIs, South Africa’s Herschelle Gibbs was the first to hit six sixes in an over during the 2007 ICC World Cup match against the Netherlands. USA's Jaskaran Malhotra emulated the feat in 2021 against Papua New Guinea.

Interestingly, last year, Airee hit six consecutive sixes in the Asian Games against Mongolia, but then the feat was spread across two overs when he smashed the fastest fifty in T20Is in just nine balls, breaking Yuvraj's record of 12 deliveries.