Dhoni smashes hat-trick of sixes against Pandya | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 14, 2024 09:50 PM IST Updated: April 14, 2024 11:31 PM IST
M S Dhoni hits a six. Photo: AFP/Indranil Mukherjee

Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) talisman M S Dhoni smashed three consecutive sixes in the final over to take his side past the 200-run mark in their IPL match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night.

Dhoni, who walked in at No. 5, launched into MI captain Hardik Pandya much to the delight of the crowd. Apart from the three sixes, Dhoni took a brace off the final ball to lift CSK to 206/4. Dhoni remained unbeaten on 20 off just four balls at a stunning strike rate of 500.

The 42-year-old had slammed an unbeaten 37 off 16 balls in a losing cause against Delhi Capitals earlier this season. 

Pandya leaked 26 runs in the final over to finish with figures of 2/43 from his three overs.

CSK went on to win the match by 20 runs and Dhoni's cameo proved invaluable for the five-time champions.

