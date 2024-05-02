Rinku Singh heartbroken, says dad

New Delhi: After Rinku Singh's omission from India's T20 World Cup squad, his father Khanchandra Singh said that the family had sweets and firecrackers ready as there were so much hopes.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday announced India's 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup. The 26-year-old Rinku has been listed as a reserve player.

Reacting to this, his father was quoted as saying by Bharat24 that "there were a lot of hopes and that is why there is a bit of disappointment. We brought sweets, crackers to celebrate, we thought Rinku would play in the first eleven.

"Yes, he is heartbroken. He spoke to his mother and told her that he was not picked in the 11 or 15. But he also said that he will be travelling with the team.”

The left-hander has played 15 T20Is and totalled 356 runs with a highest score of 69 not out. He has a strike rate of 176.23 and a stunning average of 89.