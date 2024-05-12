Ishant Sharma has the last laugh in duel against Virat Kohli | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 12, 2024 08:37 PM IST Updated: May 12, 2024 08:59 PM IST
Ishant Sharma, right, celebrates after dismissing Virat Kohl. Photo: AFP/Idrees Mohammed

Delhi Capitals' veteran seamer Ishant Sharma and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli were involved in a banter during their IPL 2024 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday night. The two, who have played together for both Delhi and Team India, attempted to outwit each other.

Kohli got a streaky boundary off Ishant and then had a chat with the bowler. He then smashed Ishant for a six before falling to him for 27. Ishant celebrated wildly after having the last laugh. Kohli also took it sportingly.

This was the first time Ishant dismissed Kohli in an IPL match. 

