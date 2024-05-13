IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals in pix

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) got the better of Delhi Capitals (DC) by 47 runs to boost their playoffs hopes in a crucial IPL 2024 match on Sunday night. DC were bowled out for 140 in their chase of 188 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.



Rajat Patidar scored a quick-fire fifty. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Earlier, Rajat Patidar smashed a 32-ball 52 and Will Jacks scored 41 off 29 balls as RCB posted 187/9 after being put in to bat. Patidar hit three fours and as many sixes in his breezy knock. Khaleel Ahmed (2/31) was the pick of the DC bowlers.

Khaleel Ahmed was the pick of the DC bowlers. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

DC lost wickets up front and were left reeling at 30/4 in the fourth over. Stand-in skipper Axar Patel (57) fought hard and added 56 for the fifth wicket in the company of Shai Hope (29). Once Hope was dismissed by Lockie Ferguson, DC were never really in the hunt. Yash Dayal claimed 3/20 as DC were all out in 19.1 overs.

RCB climbed to fifth spot with 12 points from 13 games. DC suffered a big blow as they remain on 12 points from 13 outings.

Axar Patel fought hard for DC. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

DC host Lucknow Super Giants in their final league match on Tuesday. RCB will meet Chennai Super Kings at home in what could be a big game on Saturday.