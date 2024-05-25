Thiruvananthapuram emerge champions in NSK Trophy State T20

Thumba (Thiruvananthapuram): Hosts Thiruvananthapuram edged out Alappuzha by one wicket to emerge champions in the NSK Trophy State T20 Championship at the KCA-St Xavier's College Ground here on Saturday.



Thiruvananthapuram restricted Alappuzha to 123/7 in a final reduced to 15-overs-a-side due to rain. Prasoon Prasad top-scored with a 13-ball 32, while Jerin P S smashed 29 off 13 deliveries. Pacer Fanoss F (2/7) and Biju Narayanan (2/16) starred with the ball for the home side.

Thiruvananthapuram overhauled the target with two balls to spare. Akshay Shiv (38) and Abhishek J Nair (35) were the main run-getters for the winners.

Biju Narayanan was named man of the match.

Brief scores: Alappuzha 123/7 in 15 overs (Prasoon Prasad 32, Jerin P S 29; Fanoos 2/7, Biju Narayanan 2/16) lost to Thiruvananthapuram 125/9 in 14.4 overs (Akshay Shiv 38, Abhishek J Nair 35; Harikrishnan M 3/18, Prasoon Prasad 2/30).