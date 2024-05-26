IPL 2024: Virat Kohli, Harshal Patel win Orange Cap & Purple Cap

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 26, 2024 10:30 PM IST Updated: May 26, 2024 10:52 PM IST
Virat Kohli was in prime form in IPL 2024. File photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Virat Kohli and Harshal Patel topped the run chart and wicket-takers' list, respectively, in Indian Premier Leage (IPL) 2024.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) talisman Kohli won the Orange Cap with 741 runs from 15 matches at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.69. He was followed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (583).

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson finished fifth with a tally of 531 runs behind his teammate Riyan Parag (573) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head (567).

Punjab Kings (PBKS) medium-pacer Harshal won the Purple Cap with 24 wickets from 14 games. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakaravarthy came second with 21 wickets from 15 matches.

Top run-getters (read as position, name, team, runs, matches)

1. Virat Kohli, RCB, 741, 15

2. Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK, 583, 14

3. Riyan Parag, RR, 573, 16

4. Travis Head, SRH, 567, 15

5. Sanju Samson, RR, 531, 16

Top wicket-takers (read as position, name, team, wickets, matches)

1. Harshal Patel, PBKS, 24, 14

2. Varun Chakaravarthy, KKR, 21, 15

3. Jasprit Bumrah, MI, 20, 13

4. Andre Russell, KKR, 19, 15

5. Harshit Rana, KKR, 19, 13

Note: Russell finished fourth as he had a better strike rate (9.26) as compared to Rana (13.31).

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN SPORTS