IPL 2024: Virat Kohli, Harshal Patel win Orange Cap & Purple Cap

Virat Kohli and Harshal Patel topped the run chart and wicket-takers' list, respectively, in Indian Premier Leage (IPL) 2024.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) talisman Kohli won the Orange Cap with 741 runs from 15 matches at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.69. He was followed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (583).

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson finished fifth with a tally of 531 runs behind his teammate Riyan Parag (573) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head (567).



Punjab Kings (PBKS) medium-pacer Harshal won the Purple Cap with 24 wickets from 14 games. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakaravarthy came second with 21 wickets from 15 matches.

Top run-getters (read as position, name, team, runs, matches)



1. Virat Kohli, RCB, 741, 15



2. Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK, 583, 14

3. Riyan Parag, RR, 573, 16

4. Travis Head, SRH, 567, 15

5. Sanju Samson, RR, 531, 16



Top wicket-takers (read as position, name, team, wickets, matches)



1. Harshal Patel, PBKS, 24, 14



2. Varun Chakaravarthy, KKR, 21, 15

3. Jasprit Bumrah, MI, 20, 13

4. Andre Russell, KKR, 19, 15

5. Harshit Rana, KKR, 19, 13

Note: Russell finished fourth as he had a better strike rate (9.26) as compared to Rana (13.31).

