Gambhir would be a good coach for Team India: Ganguly

Mumbai: Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said Gautam Gambhir would be a "good coach" for the national cricket team, and favoured the appointment of a home-grown talent to the high-profile position.



Speaking at the inauguration of International Procurement and Supply Chain Conference, Ganguly also gave his views on India's chances in the T20 World Cup.

"I am in favour of an Indian coach. If he has applied, Gambhir will be a good coach," Ganguly said.

World Cup-winning former batter Gambhir recently mentored his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title after a gap of 10 years.

The ex-Indian opener appears to be the frontrunner for the position, which will fall vacant after Rahul Dravid steps down at the end of India's T20 World Cup campaign.

In a statement a few days ago, Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah hinted that an Indian coach would be preferred.

Ganguly also said India are strong contenders for the T20 World Cup title. Co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies, the event kicks off on Saturday (Sunday 6 am IST).

"India have very good chances in the World Cup. India will have to play like a T20 team. There is enormous talent," he said.