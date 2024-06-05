T20 World Cup: Rohit, Pant suffer blows in India's emphatic victory

New York: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma suffered a blow on his upper arm from a delivery by Ireland pacer Josh Little during their T20 World Cup opener here on Wednesday.



Before retiring hurt, Rohit made 52 off 37 balls with four fours and three sixes to give India a perfect launching pad to chase down a modest target of 97.

Rohit got hit on his upper arm off the second ball of the ninth over, and he left the field along with the Indian team physio after the final ball of the 10th over.

Later, Rishabh Pant too copped a blow as the pitch offered plenty of variable bounce. The left-hander was hit on his elbow off the first ball of the 11th over, once again bowled by Little. He needed some treatment from the physio but continued to bat and finished off the match with a six.