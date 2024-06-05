Tried to persuade Dravid to stay on as coach, says Rohit

Indian captain Rohit Sharma said he tried to persuade Rahul Dravid to stay on as coach after the Twenty20 World Cup.



Dravid's contract expires at the end of June and the former captain said on Monday he had no plans to re-apply for the position, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) having advertised the vacancy since early May.

The 51-year-old took over the national team following the 2021 Twenty20 World Cup, replacing Ravi Shastri, and Rohit told reporters on Tuesday that Dravid was a big role model for the team.

"He was my first captain, and then I've seen him play while I was just coming into the team," he said at the T20 World Cup, where India play their opening match against Ireland in New York later on Wednesday.

"We know what he's achieved personally as a player and also what he's done for the team over the years ... He's shown a lot of great determination throughout his career, and that is something that, when he came here as a coach, I wanted to learn from him.

"I tried convincing him to stay, but obviously, there are a lot of things that he needs to look after as well. I've personally enjoyed my time with him. I'm sure the rest of the guys will say the same."

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir, who was mentor to Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2024 season, is the leading candidate to replace Dravid, according to reports.

Gambhir this week said that he would love to take on the role, adding: "There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team."