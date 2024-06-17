T20 World Cup: Super Eight groups & schedule

Bangladesh beat Nepal by 21 runs on Sunday night to complete the Super Eight line-up of the T20 World Cup.

India, Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are in Group 1, while Group 2 consists of England, South Africa, West Indies and the US. The top two sides from each group will qualify the semifinals.

Former champions Pakistan and Sri Lanka as well as strong challengers New Zealand failed to progress to the Super Eight. Co-hosts the US have been the surprise package.

The Super Eight action commences on Wednesday, with the US taking on South Africa.

India begin their Super Eight campaign against Afghanistan on Thursday. India will meet Bangladesh in their second match on Saturday (June 22). The Men in Blue will clash with Australia in their final Super Eight match on June 24 (Monday). All India matches begin at 8 pm (IST).

Super Eight schedule

Group 1 (India, Australia, Afghanistan & Bangladesh)

June 20: Afghanistan vs India, Bridgetown, Barbados, 8 pm

June 21: Australia vs Bangladesh, North Sound, Antigua, 6 am

June 22: India vs Bangladesh, North Sound, Antigua, 8 pm

June 23: Afghanistan vs Australia, Arnos Vale, St Vincent, 6 am

June 24: Australia vs India, Gros Islet, St Lucia, 8 pm

June 25: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Arnos Vale, St Vincent, 6 am

Group 2 (England, South Africa, West Indies & the US)

June 19: USA vs South Africa, North Sound, Antigua, 8 pm

June 20: England vs West Indies, Gros Islet, St Lucia, 6 am

June 21: England vs South Africa, Gros Islet, St Lucia, 8 pm

June 22: USA vs West Indies, Bridgetown, Barbados, 6 am

June 23: USA v England, Bridgetown, Barbados, 8 pm

June 24: West Indies vs South Africa, North Sound, Antigua, 6 am

(Note: all timings in SIT)