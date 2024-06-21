Kerala Cricket Association announces new T20 league

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) will be conducting a franchise model T20 league. The tournament featuring six teams is likely to begin in September.



A total of 33 matches will be held at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Two games are scheduled daily at 3 pm and 7 pm. The players will be chosen through an auction.

TCM Global Media will be the official partners of the league. The KCA has brought in Star Sports as the official broadcaster and Fancode as the digital streaming partner.

Nazir Machan has been appointed as the chairman of the governing council. KCA secretary Vinod S Kumar is the convenor of the governing council. Other governing council members are K M Abdul Rahiman, P J Navaz, Thomas Mathew, K Mohammed Danish and Minu Chithambaram.