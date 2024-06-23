T20 WC Super 8: Jordan takes hat-trick as England dismiss USA for 115

Published: June 23, 2024 08:05 PM IST Updated: June 23, 2024 10:04 PM IST
England's Chris Jordan celebrates after dismissing USA's Saurabh Netravalkar during the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbuda on June 23, 2024. Photo: AFP/Chandan Khanna

Bridgetown: Comeback pacer Chris Jordan grabbed a hat-trick in an incisive spell of 4/10 as England skittled out tournament co-hosts USA for a paltry 115 in their Super Eights T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

Making a comeback in place of Mark Wood, Jordan took all his four wickets in five balls in the penultimate over, including three in a row en route to his 4/10 in 2.5 overs as USA lasted for 18.5 overs.

Adil Rashid, earlier, returned with a miserly 2/13, while Sam Curran (2/23) also picked two wickets.

Brief scores: USA 115 in 18.5 overs (Nitish Kumar 30, Corey Anderson 29; Chris Jordan 4/10, Adil Rashid 2/13, Sam Curran 2/23)

