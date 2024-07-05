Watch Rohit Sharma & Co. dance at Wankhede | Video

It was an unforgettable night for the victorious Indian team members who were given a rousing reception at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday night. The Men in Blue had emerged champions in the T20 World Cup with a thrilling seven-run win over South Africa at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, to end India's 11-year wait for an International Cricket Council (ICC) title. It was also the second T20 World Cup title for India after their triumph in the inaugural edition in 2007.



Indian skipper Rohit Sharma along with star batter Virat Kohli and senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had announced retirement from T20Is following the Indian win.

The Indian players enjoyed every bit of the red-carpet welcome. Rohit, Kohli and a few other Indian players danced to join in the festive mood.

Rohit became only third Indian after Kapil Dev and M S Dhoni to lead India to World Cup glory. Kohli was declared player-of-the-match for his 76 in the final.