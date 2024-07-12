Mohanlal named brand ambassador of Kerala Cricket League

Thiruvananthapuram: Superstar Mohanlal has signed up as the brand ambassador of the inaugural edition of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL), a franchise-based professional T20 cricket tournament organised by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA).

Mohanlal will spearhead the promotional campaigns for the league which is scheduled to take place at the Sports Hub in Kariavattom from September 2 to 19.

"It gives me immense pleasure and pride to be part of the KCL. The league is a great opportunity for talented cricketers from Kerala to showcase their talent and attract national attention. The league will definitely enable them to maximise their potential and offer diverse career opportunities. It will also mark a new chapter for Kerala cricket," Mohanlal said.

Modelled on the Indian Premier League (IPL), the KCL will feature six teams. The last date for the submission of franchise applications (expression of interest) is July 15, said KCL governing council chairman Nazir Machan.

The inaugural player auction of the KCL will be held in August. The tournament will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 channel and digital streaming application Fancode. The KCL will have a total prize money of Rs 60 lakh.