Women's Asia Cup: Shafali shines as India crush Nepal to enter semis

Published: July 23, 2024 10:13 PM IST
India's Shafali Verma and Dayalan Hemalatha held a 122-run parternship for the opening wicket against Nepal in the Women's Asia Cup in Dambulla on July 23, 2024. Photo: X/@BCCIWomen

Dambulla: India crushed Nepal by 82 runs in their final group game to enter the semifinals of the Women's Asia Cup in Dambulla on Tuesday.

Chasing 179, Nepal could only make 96/9. Deepti Sharma bagged three wickets while Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy bagged two each.

Earlier, dashing opener Shafali Verma smashed 81 off 48 balls to guide India to 178/3. Dayalan Hemalatha made 47 off 42 balls as the duo shared 122 runs for the opening stand.

Indian players celebrate a wicket against Nepal. Photo: ACC via BCCIWomen

Jemimah Rodrigues remained unbeaten on 28. Smriti Mandhana led the side on Tuesday in place of regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who was rested. For Nepal, Sita Rana Magar picked up two wickets.

