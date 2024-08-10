Kerala Cricket League auction: MS Akhil emerges costliest buy

Thiruvananthapuram: All-rounder M S Akhil emerged the costliest buy in the player auction of the inaugural Kerala Cricket League (KCL) here on Saturday.



Akhil was bought by Trivandrum Royals for Rs 7.4 lakh. Thrissur Titans spent Rs 7.2 lakh on wicketkeeper-batter Varun Nayanar.

Manu Krishan went to Kochi Blue Tigers for Rs 7 lakh, while Salman Nizar was picked up by Calicut Globstars for the same amount.

The six-team T20 tournament will take place at the Greenfield International Stadium here from September 2 to 19.

P A Abdul Basit (Trivandrum Royals), Sachin Baby (Kollam Sailors), Mohammad Azharuddin (Alleppey Ripples), Basil Thampi (Kochi Blue Tigers), Vishnu Vinod (Thrissur Titans) and Rohan S Kunnammal (Calicut Globstars) were already picked as the icon players. The icon players will get 10 per cent more then team's costliest buy.

Top-10 buys: 1. M S Akhil (Trivandrum Royals, Rs 7.4 lakh)

2. Varun Nayanar (Thrissur Titans, Rs 7.2 lakh)

3. Manu Krishan (Kochi Blue Tigers) & Salman Nizar (Calicut Globstars) Rs 7 lakh each

5. Ajnas M (Calicut Globstars) and Krishna Prasad (Alleppey Ripples) Rs 6.2 lakh each

7. K M Asif (Kollam Sailors, Rs 5.2 lakh)

8. Vinod Kumar C V (Trivandrum Royals) & Akshay Chandran (Alleppey Ripples) Rs 5 lakh each

10. Nikhil M (Calicut Globstars, Rs 4.6 lakh)