Rohit never forgets his gameplan: Rathour

New Delhi: Former Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour lauded Rohit Sharma’s leadership abilities, saying the skipper never forgets his on-field gameplan even if he doesn’t remember whether he elected to bat or bowl first at the toss.



Since becoming the full-time captain after Virat Kohli’s tenure at the helm ended, Rohit has led India to the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup and 2023 Men’s Asia Cup triumphs, apart from runners-up finishes in the 2023 World Test Championship and ODI World Cup.

“He might forget whether he has decided to bat or bowl at the toss, or his phone and iPad in the team bus but he never forgets his gameplan. He is very good at it and is a very shrewd tactician,” said Rathour said in an episode of ‘Find a Way with Taruwar Kohli’ podcast.

He also recalled Rohit's tactical decisions in T20 World Cup final against South Africa at Barbados on June 29, where he completed Jasprit Bumrah’s overs quickly, something which paid off in the end.

“He is tactically very good as a captain. In the T20 World Cup final, he finished Bumrah’s over early. A lot of people must have questioned that decision but that decision put us in the situation, where 16 was needed in the last over.”

“His tactical decisions on the field are spot on. Sitting outside it surprises you as a coach as well. We from outside sometimes think what he is doing but then you realise what he has done after a while.”

Rathour, the former Indian opener who also served previously as a senior men’s selection committee member, admitted he is yet to come across a captain who has invested so much into the game like Rohit.

“His first quality is that as a batsman, he is a phenomenal player. I think he is someone who understands his game really well. He always has a clear game plan. You will have to lead from the front. You have to perform to set the example. And since he has become the captain he has always led by example.”

“He is a player’s captain. He is invested with the players heavily. “Kisi captain ko maine team meetings ya strategy mei itna involve hote nahi dekha (I have never seen a captain, who is so involved in team meetings and strategies).”

“He spends a lot of time on the team’s strategy. He is part of the bowlers’ meeting, batters meeting. He wants to sit with the bowlers and batters to try and understand what they are thinking. He invests a lot of time with the players,” Rathour added.