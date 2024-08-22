India's men's and women's teams to tour England next year

England's men's and women's teams will play series against India and the West Indies at the same time as each other next year, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday.



In May and June, England's men and women will each play three-match Twenty20 International and One-Day International series against the West Indies.

The England men will play a five-Test series against India from June 20 to August 4, with the first Test being played from June 20-24 at Headingley, before the teams head to Edgbaston for the second match (July 2-6) and then Lord's for the third Test (July 10–14).

The penultimate Test will take place at Old Trafford from July 23-27 before the series ends with a July 31-August 4 clash at the Oval.

The women's team will face India in a five-match T20I international series from June 28-July 12, before playing three more ODIs (July 16-22).

"Staging England men's and England women's series alongside each other has been popular with fans and supported the continued growth of the women’s game," ECB chief Richard Gould said.

"I'm excited we'll be doing the same again for the West Indies and India series next year. Cricket fans are in for a real treat, and I hope they'll be out in force to support both men's and women's sides."

The England men's team will also face South Africa and Ireland in white-ball series, as well as playing a Test match against Zimbabwe from May 22-25.