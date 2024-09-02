Mohanlal adds glamour to KCL opening ceremony

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 02, 2024 08:13 PM IST Updated: September 02, 2024 10:27 PM IST
Actor Mohanlal poses with the captains of the Kerala Cricket League teams at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. Photo: Special arrangement

Actor Mohanlal added glamour to the Kerala Cricket League opening ceremony at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Mohanlal, the brand ambassador of the inaugural edition of KCL, posed for pictures with the captains and greeted the fans.

President of Kerala Cricket Association Jayesh George, Secretary Vinod S Kumar and KCL chairman Nazar Machan were present at the inaugural function held in the evening.

The season began earlier on the day with a clash between Alleppey Ripples and Thrissur Titans. Mohammed Azharuddeen starred with a 92 as the Ripples won by 5 wickets.

