KCL T20: Anand, Fazil demolish Trivandrum Royals, give Alleppey Ripples second win

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 03, 2024 11:01 PM IST
Alleppey Ripples players celebrate a wicket of Trivandrum Royals. Photo: Special arrangement

Alleppey Ripples secured their second victory in the Kerala Cricket League T20 by defeating Trivandrum Royals by 33 runs at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Anand Joseph and Fazil Fanoos bagged four wickets each as the Ripples bowled out the Royals for 112 after posting 145/8.

Captain Abdul Basith attempted to rescue the Royals' innings as he held a 70-run partnership with Akhil MS, who made 38. But only one other batter managed to score in double digits and four were dismissed for duck.

Brief scores: Alleppey Ripples 145/8 in 20 overs (Mohammed Azharuddeen 28, Krishna Prasad 23, Akhin Sathar 2/22, Harikrishnan MU 2/34) bt Trivandrum Royals 112 in 18.1 overs (Abdul Basith 45, Akhil MS 38, Anand Joseph 4/7, Fazil Fanoos 4/16)

