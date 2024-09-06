KCL: Kollam Sailors make it three in a row

Thiruvananthapuram: Kollam Sailors continued their perfect run in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) with an eight-wicket win over Alleppey Ripples here on Friday.



A four-wicket haul by medium-pacer Sharafuddeen N M (4/25) and left-arm spinner Biju Narayanan's triple strikes (3/20) helped Sailors bowl Ripples out for 95 in 16.3 overs. Basil N P chipped in with figures of 2/12.

Captain Mohammed Azharuddeen top-scored with 29, while Akshay Chandran (16) and Alfi Francis (10) were the other batters to make it to double digits.

Sailors needed just 13.4 overs to chase down the target and notch up their third win in a row. Captain Sachin Baby remained unbeaten on 40 off 30 balls. It was the second successive loss for Ripples after two wins on the trot.

Brief scores: Alleppey Ripples 95 in 16.3 overs (Mohammed Azharuddeen 29; Sharafuddeen N M 4/25, Biju Narayanan 3/20) lost to Kollam Sailors 96/2 in 13.4 overs (Sachin Baby 40 not out).