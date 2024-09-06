KCL T20: Skipper Basith fires Trivandrum Royals to victory over Calicut Globstars

Captain Abdul Basith smashed an unbeaten fifty as Trivandrum Royals beat Calicut Globstars by 5 wickets to secured their second win of the Kerala Cricket League T20 in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

The Royals have four points from as many matches and sit third in the six-team league while the Globstars remained rooted to the table with one win in three outings.

The Globstars lost skipper Rohan Kunnummal for a duck. But Salman Nizar stepped up with an unbeaten 72 off 48 to guide them to 144/6. Sreehari S Nair bagged two wickets.

The Royals too lost an opener, Vishnu Raj, for a duck, but found decent partnerships at regular intervals. After Riya Basheer and Govind Pai laid the foundation, Basith applied the finishing touches with a 22-ball 50 as the Royals won with 11 balls to spare.

Brief scores: Calicut Globstars 144/6 in 20 overs (Salman Nizar 72 not out, Sreehari S Nair 2/30) lost to Trivandrum Royals 145/5 in 18.1 overs (Abdul Basith 50 not out, Riya Basheer 38, Govind Pai 35)