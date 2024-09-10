KCL: Kollam Sailors pull off thrilling win

Thiruvananthapuram: Kollam Sailors pulled off a thrilling two-run win over Alleppey Ripples in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) here on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 164, Ripples were sitting pretty at 121/1 before losing their way to slump to their fourth successive loss.

Ripples skipper Mohammed Azharuddeen and Krishna Prasad (28) put on 68 for the opening wicket. Azhar was involved in a 53-run stand for the second wicket along with Vinoop Manoharan. Azhar hit five fours and two sixes in his 38-ball 56, while Vinoop made 36 off 27 balls.

Biju Narayanan sending back Azhar proved to be the turning point of the contest. The spinner claimed 3/29.

Pacer K M Asif defended 10 in the final over despite Fanoos F hitting a six off the third ball.

Sailors continue to top the table with 10 points from six matches, while Ripples remain at the bottom with four points from six games.

Earlier, captain Sachin Baby's 33-ball 56 took Sailors to 163/5. The left-hander hit five fours and three sixes in his enterprising knock.

He was ably supported by Rahul Sharma who slammed an unbeaten 40 off 24 deliveries. The two added 70 runs off 35 balls for the fourth wicket.

Visweshwar Suresh 3/15 was the pick of the Ripples bowlers.

Brief scores: Kollam Sailors 163/5 in 20 overs (Sachin Baby 56, Rahul Sharma 40 not out; Visweshwar Suresh 3/15) bt Alleppey Ripples 161/8 in 20 overs (Mohammed Azharuddeen 56; Biju Narayanan 3/29, K M Asif 2/28, Sharafuddeen N M 2/30).