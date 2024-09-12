KCL T20: Salman's final over blitzkrieg powers Globstars to victory over Blue Tigers

Salman Nizar hit a hat-trick of sixes in the final over to deliver a 3-wicket win for Calicut Globstars against Kochi Blue Tigers in the Kerala Cricket League T20 in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

The Globstars required 21 off the last over bowled by Jerin PS. Salman cleared the ropes twice over the mid-wicket before clubbing one over mid off in the first three balls to tilt the advantage in favour of the Globstars. He finished unbeaten on 73 off 41 balls, which was his fourth half century in the inaugural edition of the KCL.

Salman's swashbuckling innings eclipsed an identical score of 73 not out from Shoun Roger, which gave the Blue Tigers a fighting total of 169/4. Roger hit five sixes and seven boundaries in his 38-ball innings. Nikhil Thottath's cameo of 30 not out from 12 was significant from the Blue Tigers perspective as they sought to end their three-game losing streak.

Salman has overtaken KCL's maiden centurion Sachin Baby in the leading run-getters table. He has 325 runs from 7 innings, while Sachin trails on 278.

The win has taken the Globstars to the second position on 10 points, two behind leaders Kollam Sailors. The Blue Tigers remain fifth in the points table having lost six of their eight matches.

Brief scores: Kochi Blue Tigers 169/4 in 20 overs (Shoun Roger 73 not out, Nikhil Thottath 30 not out, Rahaan Raheem 2/9) lost to Calicut Globstars 170/7 in 19.5 overs (Salman Nizar 73 not out, Nikhil M 27, Omar Abubacker 26, Shine John Jacob 3/25)