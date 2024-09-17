Kerala Cricket League semis today; Sailors beat Titans in dress rehearsal

Kollam Sailors warmed up for their semifinal meeting with Thrissur Titans by defeating the same opponent in the final league game of Kerala Cricket League T20 in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

The Sailors defeated the Titans by six wickets, with Sharafuddeen NM scoring an unbeaten 46 off 18 and Arjun A making 40. Vishnu Vinod's 62 had powered the Titans to 178/7.

The two sides will face off in the second semifinal, which is scheduled to begin at 6.45 pm. In the first semifinal, which is expected to begin at 2.30 pm, Calicut Globstars and Trivandrum Royals will face off.

After the completion of the league phase held in double round-robin format, the Sailors finished on top with 16 points followed by the Globstars on 14 points. The Royals and Titans were placed third and fourth on 10 and 8 points respectively.

Brief scores: Thrissur Titans 178/7 in 20 overs (Vishnu Vinod 62, Ahamed Imran 38, Varun Nayanar 26, Akshay Manohar 26, Amal PG 2/15, Sudhesan Midhun 2/25) lost to Kollam Sailors 179/4 in 19.1 overs (Sharafuddeen NM 46 not out, Arjun AK 40, Abhishek Nair 30, Vathsal Govind 27 not out, Sachin Baby 27)

Semifinal 1: Calicut Globstars vs Trivandrum Royals, 2.30 pm

Semifinal 2: Kollam Sailors vs Thrissur Titans, 6.45 pm