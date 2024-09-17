KCL T20: Abhishek hits ton as Sailors edge Titans to set up final with Globstars

Thiruvananthapuram: Abhishek Nair hit a century as Kollam Sailors defeated Thrissur Titans by 16 runs in a high-scoring second semifinal to set up a final date with Calicut Globstars in the Kerala Cricket League on Tuesday.

The Sailors of will take on the Globstars in the final on Wednesday. The Titans were restricted to 194/8 while chasing a massive total of 210/2. Abhishek hit a 61-ball 103 while captain Sachin Baby was unbeaten on 83 off 49.

Brief scores: Kollam Sailors 210/2 in 20 overs (Abhishek Nair 103, Sachin Baby 83 not out) bt Thrissur Titans 194/8 in 20 overs (Akshay Manohar 48, MD Nidheesh 42, Vishnu Vinod 37, Varun Nayanar 33, Basil NP 3/34, Biju Narayanan 2/34).