Maharashtra government allots plot to Rahane for developing sports complex

Mumbai: The Maharashtra cabinet on Monday approved the transfer of a 2,000 square meter land parcel in the upscale Bandra area of Mumbai on lease to ex-Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane to develop a sports complex.



The plot was originally allotted to Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar in 1988 for setting up an indoor training academy, but he could not utilise it for more than 30 years.

The Maharashtra cabinet has cleared a proposal by the Revenue Department to hand over the land parcel to Rahane on a 30-year lease to develop state-of-the-art sports facilities, an official said.

The government stated that the plot is in poor condition as slum dwellers have been using it for unwarranted work.

A resolution to hand over the plot on lease to Rahane was passed by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, which was approved by the council of ministers.

Former state Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad in 2021 highlighted the non-utilisation of the plot by Gavaskar.

"I had almost decided to cancel the allotment of the 2,000 sq metre plot located in Bandra. Despite its huge size and prime location, the proposed cricket academy has not yet been established. I did not cancel the allotment because of Gavaskar's stature and his great contribution to the game," Awhad had stated earlier.

The plot was given to Gavaskar for setting up a cricket academy and he should utilise it for that purpose, he had said.

This plot, allotted to Sunil Gavaskar Cricket Foundation Trust, was returned to the state government by the former opener in May, 2022.