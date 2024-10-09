Women's T20 WC: Harmanpreet powers India to convincing win over Lanka

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 09, 2024 11:09 PM IST Updated: October 09, 2024 11:13 PM IST
Indian players celebrate a wicket of Sri Lanka. Photo: X/@BCCIWomen

India has turned a negative net run rate into a positive one with a solid 82-run win over Sri Lanka in the Women's T20 World Cup in Dubai on Wednesday.

The humiliating loss to New Zealand in the opener had made it necessary for India to win big in their remaining matches. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side could only just beat Pakistan, but they made amends today with a convincing display against the Lankans.

With 4 points and and slightly better NRR than Pakisan, India have moved to second position behind Australia, who have a game in hand.

India bowled our Sri Lanka for 90 after posting 172/3. Photo: X/@BCCIWomen

Smriti Mandhana returned to form just in time with a fifty and captain Harmanpreet smashed an unbeaten 52 off 27. Shafali Verma and Smriti had added 98 for the first wicket. India posted 172/3.

India sensed something huge when Lanka were left reeling at 6/3, but Kavisha Dilhari and Anushka Sanjeewani managed to pull them out of misery with a modest partnership.

India never lost track and picked up wickets at regular intervals. Thiruvananthapuram native Asha Sobhana and Arundhati Reddy bagged three wickets each after Renuka Singh's splendid two-wicket effort as the Lankan innings folded for 90.
India will have to upset Australia on Sunday to push toward the semifinals.

Brief scores: India 172/3 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet 52 not out, Smriti 50, Shafali 43) bt Sri Lanka 90 in 19.5 overs (Kavisha Dilhari, Asha Sobhana 3/19, Arundhati 3/19, Renuka 2/16)

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN SPORTS