Women's T20 WC: Harmanpreet powers India to convincing win over Lanka

India has turned a negative net run rate into a positive one with a solid 82-run win over Sri Lanka in the Women's T20 World Cup in Dubai on Wednesday.

The humiliating loss to New Zealand in the opener had made it necessary for India to win big in their remaining matches. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side could only just beat Pakistan, but they made amends today with a convincing display against the Lankans.

With 4 points and and slightly better NRR than Pakisan, India have moved to second position behind Australia, who have a game in hand.

India bowled our Sri Lanka for 90 after posting 172/3. Photo: X/@BCCIWomen

Smriti Mandhana returned to form just in time with a fifty and captain Harmanpreet smashed an unbeaten 52 off 27. Shafali Verma and Smriti had added 98 for the first wicket. India posted 172/3.

India sensed something huge when Lanka were left reeling at 6/3, but Kavisha Dilhari and Anushka Sanjeewani managed to pull them out of misery with a modest partnership.

India never lost track and picked up wickets at regular intervals. Thiruvananthapuram native Asha Sobhana and Arundhati Reddy bagged three wickets each after Renuka Singh's splendid two-wicket effort as the Lankan innings folded for 90.

India will have to upset Australia on Sunday to push toward the semifinals.

Brief scores: India 172/3 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet 52 not out, Smriti 50, Shafali 43) bt Sri Lanka 90 in 19.5 overs (Kavisha Dilhari, Asha Sobhana 3/19, Arundhati 3/19, Renuka 2/16)