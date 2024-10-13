WT20 World Cup: India lose to Australia by 9 runs

Defending champions Australia defeated India by 9 runs on Sunday to enter the women's T20 World Cup semifinals at Sharjah. However, a loss in their last group match means Harmanpreet Kaur's side is in a difficult position to qualify for the round of four.



Chasing 152 for a win, India ended at 142 for 9, with Kaur top-scoring with 54 not out off 47 balls. Though Kaur and Deepti Sharma (29) revived hopes after India lost their top three before the halfway mark, Australia came back strongly with the ball to stifle India. Opener Shefali Verma made a quick-fire 20.

India ended their Group A campaign on four points after two wins and two losses. Australia, who topped the group with all four wins, qualified for the semifinals while New Zealand (4 points) need a win against Pakistan on Monday to make it to the last-four stage.

Opting to bat, Australia were restricted to 151 for 8, with opener Grace Harris top-scoring with 40 off 41 balls. Stand-in captain Tahlia McGrath and Ellyse Perry chipped in with 32 each.

For India, Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma took two wickets apiece while Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav and Shreyanka Patil got one each.

Brief Scores

Australia 151 for 8 in 20 overs (Grace Harris 40; Renuka Singh 2/24, Deepti Sharma 2/28) bt India 142 for 9 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 54 not out; Annabel Sutherland 2/22, Sophie Molineux 2/32) by 9 runs.