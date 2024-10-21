A day after India's Test defeat, forgotten man Pujara hits double ton in Ranji

Good batters always have good timing, take the case of Cheteshwar Pujara for instance. The forgotten national star scored a timely double hundred in Ranji Trophy just a day after India lost a home Test to New Zealand.

Pujara hit his latest double century for Saurashtra against Chhattisgarh in Rajkot on Monday. At the time of writing, the 36-year-old right-hander was unbeaten on 221. He had got to his double century in 348 balls.

With his 18th first-class double century, Pujara is miles clear of other Indians who have recorded the feat. The late Vijay Merchant is a distant second with 11 double tons. Earlier, he reached his 66th first-class century and is only two behind Rahul Dravid.

Pujara hasn't played for India in over a year, his last appearance was in the final of World Test Championship last June. This timely double ton Pujara has announced himself as a contender for a spot in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy beginning November 22 in Perth.