A day after India's Test defeat, forgotten man Pujara hits double ton in Ranji

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 21, 2024 04:29 PM IST Updated: October 21, 2024 05:58 PM IST
Cheteshwar Pujara. File photo: AFP/Glyn Kirk

Good batters always have good timing, take the case of Cheteshwar Pujara for instance. The forgotten national star scored a timely double hundred in Ranji Trophy just a day after India lost a home Test to New Zealand.

Pujara hit his latest double century for Saurashtra against Chhattisgarh in Rajkot on Monday. At the time of writing, the 36-year-old right-hander was unbeaten on 221. He had got to his double century in 348 balls.

With his 18th first-class double century, Pujara is miles clear of other Indians who have recorded the feat. The late Vijay Merchant is a distant second with 11 double tons. Earlier, he reached his 66th first-class century and is only two behind Rahul Dravid.

Pujara hasn't played for India in over a year, his last appearance was in the final of World Test Championship last June. This timely double ton Pujara has announced himself as a contender for a spot in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy beginning November 22 in Perth.

