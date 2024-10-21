CK Nayudu Trophy: Shoun's ton puts Kerala in command against Uttarakhand

A century from Shoun Roger has helped Kerala to a healthy score of 326/4 against Uttarakhand at close of second day's play in a C K Nayudu Trophy U-23 cricket match in Wayanad on Monday.

Shoun was unbeaten on 113 off 144 when rain brought early stumps. The highlight of day one had been a century from Varun Nayanar, who made 122. Adiya Rawat bagged two wickets, including that of Nayanar and Rohan Nair, who hit six boundaries in his 25-run innings.

Shoun had hit a century for Kerala in the previous round against Chhattisgarh.

Brief scores: Kerala 326/4 in 70.5 overs (Varun Nayanar 122, Shoun Roger 113 not out, Abhishek J Nair 31, Rohan Nair 25, Aditya Rawat 2/67)