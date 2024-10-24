Washington's career-best gets a 'Sundar' rating from Sachin

After a career-best seven-wicket haul on the first day of the second Test against New Zealand, Washington Sundar said he was grateful to his coach and captain for the opportunity. The off spinner was instrumental with 7/59 as India restricted the visitors to 259 in Pune.

“I knew I was going to play this game two days ago. It's a great opportunity because I wasn't part of the squad to start the series with ... to get this opportunity, I'm really grateful to the coach and the captain,” Sundar said at close of play. His spin partner Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets in the match.

“What happened today is a dream come true. To be living the dream is an unbelievable feeling. I had manifested this to happen in this particular series for a couple of weeks. The way it came through, I'm really grateful,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu bowler was lauded by cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, who posted on X: "Sundar bowling, Washington! Keep it going." Commentator Harsha Bhogle posted: "Have always rated him as a fine cricketer and his bowling has been mighty impressive today."