Ranji Trophy: Saxena, Nizar pull Kerala out of misery against Bengal

Half centuries from Jalaj Saxena and Salman Nizar pulled Kerala out of misery in a Ranji Trophy Group C match against Bengal in Kolkata on Monday.

Saxena was dismissed by Suraj Jaiswal after a brilliant 84, but Nizar was unbeaten on 64 alongside Mohammed Azharuddeen at stumps on day 3. Kerala were 267/7.

Due to rain, only 15 overs were possible on the second day after the first day's play was washed out. The visitors resumed play on the third day at 51/4 but found the going tough with skipper Sachin Baby bowled by Ishan Porel, who also dimissed Akshay Chandran to claim a five-wicket haul. From 83/6, Saxena and Nizar forged a 140-run partnership.

Brief scores: Kerala 267/7 in 102 overs (Jalaj Saxena 84, Salman Nizar 64 not out, Akshay Chandran 31, Ishan Porel 5/83) vs Bengal stumps day 3