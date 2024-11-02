India-England six sixes saga repeats, Bopara hits 37 runs off an Uthappa over

Ravi Bopara smashed Robin Uthappa for six sixes in an over in the Hong Kong International Sixes tournament on Saturday.
The event reminded one of a similar explosive batting that was witnessed during an India-England clash 17 years ago. Yuvraj Singh famously clubbed Stuart Broad for six maximums in an over during a group match in the T20 World Cup in 2007.
Uthappa, who participated in that match, was at the receiving end from the former England all-arounder today. The former Indian player leaked 37 runs in his over, including a wide ball.
Bopara retired hurt after making 53 off 14, while Samit Patel made 51 off 18. England beat India by 15 runs in the match, which saw Kedar Jadhav make a 15-ball 48.
Hong Kong Sixes is a six-a-side event held in Hong Kong. The tournament, sanctioned by the International Cricket Council, features national sides.