Kerala Cricket Association to construct Rs 30 cr-sports hub on temple land in Palakkad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 04, 2024 12:58 PM IST
The land belonging to Sri Chathankulangara Devi Temple's trust, where Kerala Cricket Association will built a sports hub for Rs 30cr. Photo: Special arrangement

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has taken the land of a temple in Palakkad district on lease to construct a vast sports hub, including two cricket grounds.

KCA said the project, which will be built on 21 acres of Sri Chathankulangara Devi Temple's trust, will cost Rs 30 crore. The KCA said a lease agreement will be signed in December, and the lease period will be 33 years.

The KCA said the sports hub will also include football grounds, swimming pools, basketball courts, and a clubhouse, among other facilities.

The KCA plans to begin construction in January 2025 and complete the first phase in 2026. The association said it aims to complete the second phase of construction by April 2027.

In addition to an annual fee of Rs 21.35 lakh, KCA will pay a security deposit of Rs 10 lakh to the temple. The KCA said the sports hub will also bear the name of the temple. As per the agreement, the KCA must provide jobs to local people.

The KCA has claimed that the project was initially planned for 2018, but it was delayed due to COVID-19. According to the KCA, the temple and the Malabar Devaswom Board completed the formalities to enter an agreement as per the Madras Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1951 in September this year.

